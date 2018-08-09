DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, Episode #4: Vibrato, String Bending And More; Video

In Episode #4 of the Guitar World series, The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, the Dead Daisies and former Whitesnake guitarist shows you how to incorporate vibrato and string bending into your playing to sound like a rock star.

Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre