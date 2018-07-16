DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method Video Series To Launch Thursday; Teaser

Guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Dio) will be featured in the new video series The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, launching this Thursday.

Starting Thursday, July 19th and running every Thursday until August 9th, new episodes of The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method will premiere on Guitar World's YouTube channel. Learn how to be an incredible rockstar of a player with Doug Aldrich.

Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.

August

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

September

1 - The Easyriders Rodeo - Chillicothe, OH

2 - The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI