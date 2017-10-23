DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN Featuring Former BOLT THROWER / BENEDICTION Singer DAVE INGRAM Reveal New Album Details

Down Among The Dead Men, featuring former Bolt Thrower/Benediction singer Dave Ingram and Swedish mastermind Rogga Johansson, have signed to Transcending Obscurity Records. The band’s third full-length album, ...And You Will Obey Me, will be released in early 2018. Preview tracks coming soon.

Down Among The Dead Men have assembled a new album that’s filthier and crustier than ever before. Sounding massive, Rogga Johansson has created his best music for the band yet, with Dave Ingram being in absolute top form throughout. Both members have put out highly successful albums in Paganizer and Ursinne respectively this year, not to mention the sensational Echelon release where they joined forces again.

Transcending Obscurity Records owner Kunal Choksi states, “It’s a continued honour to work with legends Rogga Johansson and David Ingram. Down Among The Dead Men have been one of my favourites and I was blown away after listening to their new album. It’s crusty as fuck and crushing as they’ve ever been. I’m sure this will be very well received and it’s great to have the support of both the gentlemen who have been very kind and cooperative all along. Both have been in phenomenal form too, what with their new albums of Paganizer and Ursinne (even Echelon) receiving an overwhelming response. This has been a great signing for the label so far and their new album will definitely be one of the highlights of 2018.”

Dave Ingram comments, “Getting Down Among The Dead Men signed to Transcending Obscurity Records was the ideal move for myself and Rogga, since we both have bands already with this great label (Ursinne for me, Paganizer for Rogga, and Echelon jointly.) This is yet another notch in our respective bullet belts, and we are proud to bring the third Down Among The Dead Men album, …And You Will Obey Me, to the world via Transcending Obscurity Records, one of the most hardworking labels on the scene.”

Rogga Johansson adds, “I just wanna riff, and riffing is what Down Among The Dead Men is all about. Riffing and the immense vocals of the legend himself David Ingram. So we did a new album, and its gonna blow you away, as its a really, really good one! And who better to release it than proven media mogul Kunal Choksi with his Transcending Obscurity? Well no one else at all. I’m utterly proud of this album, and how we release it, and I hope that anyone that needs some dirty deathly crust in their lives will agree to just that too.”

Artwork by Turkka G. Rantanen (Demilich, Demigod, Darkrypt).

Tracklisting:

“Destroy The Infinite

“Axis Of Insanity

“…And You Will Obey Me

“The End Of Time

“Omega

“House Of Blue Fire

“The Age Of Steel

“Eye Of Harmony

“Darkness Of Glass

“Panopticon

Album lineup:

Rogga Johansson - Guitars/Bass (Also in Paganizer, Echelon, Necrogod, Rogga Johansson)

Dave Ingram - Vocals (Also in Echelon, Ursinne and ex-Benediction, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Hail of Bullets)

Kjetil Lynghaug - Session Leads (Also in Paganizer, Echelon, Stass)

Erik R. Bevenrud - Session Drums (Also in Stass)

The full length is scheduled for release in early 2018 and a new song will be unveiled very soon via the upcoming Transcending Obscurity Records 2018 label sampler.