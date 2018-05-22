DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN Featuring Former BOLT THROWER / BENEDICTION Singer DAVE INGRAM Streaming “The End Of Time” Track

Death metal heavyweights Down Among The Dead Men return with their third full length album …And You Will Obey Me, out on June 15th via Transcending Obscurity Records. New track "The End Of Time" is streaming below.

David Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower, Ursinne, Echelon) and Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Eye Of Purgatory, Necrogod) team up to create a new chapter of the heaviest form of death metal/crust you'll hear. With both members being in top form following the resounding success of Ursinne and Paganizer on the common label, they do something outstanding for Down Among The Dead Men, taking the unique sound forward without betraying the roots. The third album is the best one in their acclaimed discography where bludgeoning death metal meets the spunk of crust and leaves something unforgettable in its wake. Immaculately produced and executed as a fully functioning band, ...And You Will Obey Me will go down as one of the strongest albums of this period.

Artwork by Turkka G. Rantanen (Demilich, Demigod, Darkrypt).

Tracklisting:

“Destroy The Infinite"

“Axis Of Insanity"

“…And You Will Obey Me"

“The End Of Time"

“Omega"

“House Of Blue Fire"

“The Age Of Steel"

“Eye Of Harmony"

“Darkness Of Glass"

“Panopticon"

"The End Of Time":

“…And You Will Obey Me":

Album lineup:

Rogga Johansson - Guitars/Bass (Also in Paganizer, Echelon, Necrogod, Rogga Johansson)

Dave Ingram - Vocals (Also in Echelon, Ursinne and ex-Benediction, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Hail of Bullets)

Kjetil Lynghaug - Session Leads (Also in Paganizer, Echelon, Stass)

Erik R. Bevenrud - Session Drums (Also in Stass)