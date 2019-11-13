DOWN To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album At 2020 Graspop Metal Meeting; First Live Show Since 2016

Phil Anselmo's sludge metal supergroup, Down, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Nola, with a performance at the 2020 edition of the Graspop Metal Meeting festival, taking place June 18 - 21, 2020 in Dessel, Belgium. Down are scheduled to perform June 20. This will be the band's first performance since their August 2016 set at Psycho Las Vegas.

Down's debut album, Nola, featured Anselmo, Corrosion Of Conformity's Pepper Keenan, Crowbar's Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange, and Eyehategod's Jimmy Bower. Strange was later replaced by Rex Brown, who then left the band with Patrick Bruders taking over bass duties. Windstein parted ways with Down in 2013, replaced by Bobby Landgraf. The lineup for the Graspop Metal Meeting performance remains to be confirmed.

Headlining Graspop Metal Meeting 2020 are Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, with performances scheduled from Deep Purple, Dimmu Borgir, Exciter, Foreigner, Killswitch Engage, Mayhem, Mercyful Fate, My Dying Bride, Obituary, Opeth, Sepultura and many more.

