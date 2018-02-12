DOWNFALL OF GAIA Announce New European Tour Dates With Special Guests HIGH FIGHTER And HEXER

Downfall Of Gaia, who are currently on tour with Hamferd, have just announced more tour dates for their Atrophy Tour, kicking off in April. Again the band has teamed up with friends and special guests High Fighter, which they already toured with back in March 2017 alongside doomsters Conan. Support will be coming from atmospheric doom and black metal stonerheads, Hexer.

With their dark wall of sounds, Downfall Of Gaia are moving forward relentlessly, enveloping the listener, absorbing one's spirit to take one into the realm of the band's potent sound. Founded in 2008, and although the group's roots lie within the DIY / Crust scene, they have become more closely associated with a sound that rather corresponds to the impact of an avalanche made from black earth, rock, and dirty sludge, while their lyrics poetically describe the dark side of living.

The band never intended to stagnate, and naturally their sound underwent significant changes: Nowadays Downfall Of Gaia drifted away from fast crust punk, which influenced their early work, towards longer and more intense material that became the more massive with black metal, doom and sludge elements. Downfall Of Gaia hit the studio in June 2016 and released their recent and critically acclaimed record 'Atrophy' via Metal Blade Records in November 2016, followed by numerous shows and tours all over Europe to support the album live. Teaming up with very special guests High Fighter and Hexer will round of Downfall Of Gaia's Atrophy Tour perfectly.

"Today we are glad to announce the second leg of our European Tour for April and we are very happy to announce that for this time we will have our very good friends in High Fighter and Hexer as special guests with us,"! Downfall Of Gaia comments. "The straight forward sound from High Fighter and the atmospheric walls of sound from Hexer will make this one a diverse and interesting package. We’re really glad to have them on board and hope to see you in April! Looking forward to this one!"

With High Fighter on the bill, Downfall Of Gaia will not just meet old and close friends, but also a band that already left its stamp in the current stoner, doom & sludge metal scene. Formed in 2014 as a total new project by former band members of A Million Miles, Buffalo Hump and Pyogenesis, this band is a volatile cocktail of heavy as hell riffs fuelled by beer and the mighty weedian riffs. Add a heavy dose of the blues and these deadly schizophrenic vocals and High Fighter offer something new to the sludge, stoner, doom & metal scene.

After their debut EP The Goat Ritual released end of 2014, followed by numerous shows all over Europe and the UK, High Fighter released their first full length album Scars & Crosses in the summer of 2016 with Finland's cult label Svart Records.

Hexer is a four-piece outfit from Germany, combining doom, black and stoner with oriental tunes, repetitive riffs, drone and atmospheric soundscapes. Weird tuned strings and heavy low end, create a meditative yet ominous atmosphere. After recording a live EP in late 2015, Hexer played shows all over Germany and released their full length debut Cosmic Doom Ritual in April 2017 on Berlin-based label Vendetta Records. Their live performances are loud and dark rituals, covering the audience in sub-bass,incense and black light, the artists fully painted in shamanic body paint.

Make sure to catch Downfall Of Gaia on their European Atrophy tour-leg with very special guests High Fighter and Hexer this April.

April

4 - Köln, Germany - MTC( Downfall Of Gaia only)

5 - Würzburg, Germany - Immerhin( Downfall Of Gaia only)

6 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk( Downfall Of Gaia only)

7 - Luzern, Switzerland - Treibhaus

9. - Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007 Strahov

13 - Brno, Czech Republic - Kabinet Múz

14 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz (Official Doom Over Leipzig Warm-Up Show)