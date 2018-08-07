DOWNFALL OF GAIA Begin Work On New Album

Downfall Of Gaia have entered the studio to work on the successor to their 2016 album, Atrophy. The currently untitled fifth studio album will be recorded at Hidden Planet Studio in Berlin with Jan Oberg and at Backroom Studios New Jersey with Kevin Antreassian (Dillinger Escape Plan). This time around, the mix and master will come from V. Santura (Triptykon/Dark Fortress). The band is aiming for a release in early 2019. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.

Downfall Of Gaia comments: "We couldn't be more satisfied to have all of these talented people on board for our next release! Looking forward to share some new piece of music with you very soon."

Live dates:

August

24 – Spital am Semmering, Austria – Kaltenbach Open Air

September

21 – Osaka, Japan – Shovel

22 – Tokyo, Japan – Space Odd

October

5 – Bayern, Germany – Way Of Darkness Festival

6 – Paderborn, Germany – Metal Inferno Festival

(Photo by: Florian Fassbinder)