DOWNFALL OF GAIA Founding Member PETER WOLFF To Release Ambient Soundtrack And Film In April

My Proud Mountain will release Peter Wolff’s Breath on April 19th. It will be available on DoLP , CD, DVD, and DL.

Peter Wolff started his solo career in early 2018, after leaving his atmospheric black metal band Downfall Of Gaia, where he was one of the co-founders and main songwriters. After years of touring worldwide and releasing several well-received albums on Metal Blade Records, Downfall Of Gaia is now recognized as one of the most important bands of their genre. In the meantime, Wolff headed to different sonic realms. Experimenting with synthesizers, piano, acoustic instruments and field recordings, he released his first solo album Repeat in February 2018.

“Repeat is a really personal and emotional record for me. I started with songwriting on the dying day of a close friend and after exact one year I stopped on the point where I was. This record describes one year of coping with bereavement, the wander around grief, abyss and solace and ends with the insight that this will repeat again and again and will never end.”

While supporting acts like Scott Kelly of Neurosis, Chelsea Wolfe and others a well as playing at German underground events such as Fusion Festival and Hamburg’s Droneburg, producing music for movies and television networks, and releasing the first song "Swarm" of his newly launched online Lone Series, Wolff was also experimenting with new instruments, expanding his horizons above the confines of musical genres.

Breath is structured, cinematic, emotional, diversified, and energetic. Wolff creates deep and low soundscapes and walls of bass, and fills the tense structure with intimate layers of sound, merging the two into gentle and atmospheric melodies, just to have them explode into full-blown, orchestrated sonic storms and harsh, disturbing shrieks.

A symbiosis of synthesizer, piano, electronic beats and drums, guitars, strings and brass, mixed with home-made instruments and field recordings collected while travelling across the world, Breath is to open up a new, exciting chapter in Peter Wolff’s career.

Breath will be released with an accompanying visual statement, an art movie inspired by Wolff’s music, created by video artists Kai Litzke and Noemi Nicolaisen. The movie will also be available in 12 separate video clips.

Breath was recorded in 2018, and was mixed and mastered by Jonas Romann.

Tracklisting:

"Standing In The Sea"

"We Will Survive"

"Shadows Crave To Drown"

"Lust Suffer Starving Bane"

"Waves Carry You"

"Swallow Black Despair"

"Far From Cold Air"

"From Darkness You Breathe"

"I Will Swim"

"Forsake The Tearing Rage"

"Follow You, Hold You Love"

"And We Chase The Light"