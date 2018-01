DOWNFALL OF GAIA Launch Video Trailer For European Tour MMXVIII With HAMFERD

Downfall Of Gaia have released a video trailer for their upcoming European tour with Hamferd, which kicks off on February 2nd in Stuttgart, Germany. Watch the clip below.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

3 - Marburg, Germany - KFZ

4 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

6 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk Konk

7 - Krakau, Poland - Zaczek

8 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Kvlt

10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

11 - Rimini, Italy - Wave Club

12 - München, Germany - Backstage

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

15 - Colmar, France - Grillen

16 - Neunkirchen, Germany - Stummsche Reithalle

17 - Paris, France - Glazart

18 - Münster, Germany - Café Sputnik