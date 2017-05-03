DOWNFALL OF GAIA Release “Atrophy” Lyric Video

Last November, Downfall Of Gaia released their fourth full-length, Atrophy, via Metal Blade Records, plus completed a successful European tour supporting Conan. Now, the band is ready to launch a new lyric video for the title track of the album (produced by K Digital Productions).

Downfall Of Gaia comments: "We are pleased to present the lyric video for the title track of our recent album 'Atrophy', the grand finale of the story told on our latest record! This song is the end of a journey, the final chapter of a dialogue between life and death."

Downfall Of Gaia is a dark wall, moving forward relentlessly, enveloping the listener, absorbing one's spirit to take one into the realm of the band's potent sound. Although the group's roots lie within the DIY / crust scene, Downfall Of Gaia has expanded their sound to incorporate elements of black, doom, and sludge metal. To preview and purchase their latest album, Atrophy, please visit here.

Downfall Of Gaia has announced additional European shows in support of Atrophy.

Dates:

May

6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

7 - London, UK - Underworld

11 - Poznan, Poland - Pod Minoga

12 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Westwerk

June

17 - Kiel, Germany - Kiel Explode

24 - Munchen, Germany - Saint Helena Festival

August

5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - New Noise Fest