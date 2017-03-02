DOWNFALL Release “Pleasure For Murder” Music Video

Old school thrash/death band, Downfall, will release their new album, Punishment For The Infidels, on March 17th in physical and digital formats via Memorial Records. A video for the track “Pleasure For Murder” is available for streaming below.

Regarding "Pleasure For Murder" the band says: "Is our first music video and we are so proud of the result. We had lot of ideas and Filippo Pesaresi (the videomaker) find the right way to make it very simple but with an incredible impact. The video it's a good example of the lyric concept of the song, with a good dose of anger, violence and frutration.”

Mixed and mastered by Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) at Under Room Studios, the new album is a good mix between old and new generation of thrash metal music, influenced by death metal and punk/hardcore.

The band says: "Punishment For The Infidels shows anger, violence and frustration, resulting from the desire to not be submitted to a society that works for omologation and annihilation".

Punishment For The Infidels tracklisting:

“The Torture”

“Pleasure For Murder”

“Corrupted In Black”

“God's Hand”

“Slaughterism”

“Misanthropic Solution”

“Feeding The Beast”

“Abyss”

“Last Prophecy”

“Mass Homicide”

“Machination Of Revolution”

“Pleasure For Murder” video:

(Photo - Downfall Facebook)