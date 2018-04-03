DOWNPOUR Featuring SHADOWS FALL, Ex-UNEARTH Members Launch Pre-Order For Debut Album

Massachusetts-based metal band Downpour, featuring current and former members of Shadows Fall and Unearth, have launched a PledgeMusic pre-order for their upcoming debut album, due later this year.

Says the band: "We are pleased to finally have the opportunity to announce the release and pre-order of our long awaited debut album! PledgeMusic has offered us a path to directly connect with our fans that wasn’t really possible before. You’ll see that through PledgeMusic, you’ll have the opportunity to dig deeper into the Downpour experience, beyond just listening to our music.

"We are offering multiple packages, which can give you exclusive access to the Downpour jam space, limited edition CDs and vinyl, and maybe even get Downpour to play a show for you! Take a look at what we are offering for now and keep in mind, the more you share our link… the more opportunity WE will have to release more music, merchandise and other packages, which will definitely be our plan. (By the way…we have a SHIT LOAD of music written, we just need YOUR help getting it out there!).

"So take a look, and show your friends and support Downpour! You guys are the BEST!"

Find the PledgeMusic page here.

Downpour lineup:

Brian Fair (vocals)

Matt LeBreton (guitar)

Pete Gelles (bass)

Derek Kerswill (drums)