DOYLE Discusses Vegan Diet, Staying Healthy On Tour - "It Puts You In A Good Mood And Makes You Positive"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein discusses how his vegan lifestyle and eating habits help him maintain good health and a positive attitude on the road. An excerpt from the story appears below:

Doyle credits his vegan diet for helping him rise above social anxiety and maintain a better outlook on life.



“It makes me happy; it puts you in a good mood and makes you positive. I went to this place that used to sell the greatest fucking vegan meatball sandwich on the planet…I go in, and I had on a cut-off t-shirt like I always do. There were these two little 14-year-old girls; they turned to me while I was waiting in line (and asked), ‘Are you vegan?’ I said, ‘Yeah! It makes you happy, don’t it?’ They were like, ‘Yeeeaaaah!’ (laughs) It was so fuckin’ funny.”

As veganism continues to gain traction in the music industry (with plenty of interviews with other vegan musicians already in the works for this website), Doyle insists there’s nothing esoteric or unattainable about it.

"The food isn’t made out of unicorn shit. It’s just food, and you can buy it anywhere. We buy it at fuckin’ Walmart.

Considering that the guy’s in a very public profession, how does he avoid catching an illness when dealing with countless people on a daily basis – especially during the meet-and-greets he offers after shows?

“I don’t let them touch me. ‘Oh, can I have a hug?’ Nope. They put their hand on me (and ask), ‘Is this okay?’ Nope. Then, they get offended. I don’t shake hands no more. Some dick tried to crush my hand with his overzealous fucking ‘I’m a tough guy’ handshake. I can break everybody’s hand who comes up there. Why would I do that? I hate that shit. So, now, it’s just a fist bump or go fuck yourself.”

In the clip below, Jeremy Lafrentz at Backstage Entertainment interviews Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein and Alex Story after their show at The Lookout Lounge in Omaha, NE, on October 29th, 2018. They discuss Doyle's latest album, As We Die, playing live shows and dealing with mobile phone-wielding fans, and being touched while performing.