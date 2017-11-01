DOYLE Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video
November 1, 2017, an hour ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, horror punk band Doyle discusse their ultimate tour lineup:
Doyle was recently featured on an episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders:
Doyle's tour schedule is as follows:
November (with GWAR, Ghoul, U.S. Bastards)
1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)
3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's
4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock
5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
November (headline shows)
6 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big’s Bar
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Whisky Junction
9 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar
10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Due to unprecedented demand, after selling out the Los Angeles Forum in less than 60 seconds, the classic Misfits lineup - original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, joined by guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - have added a new show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28th. Get more info at misfits.com.