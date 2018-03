DOYLE Featured in New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video

Doyle, featuring Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, are featured in a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5). Watch below:

Doyle tour dates are listed below.

March (with Killus, DeadXlll)

28 - Factory - Manchester, England

30 - Church - Dundee, England

31 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

April (with Killus, DeadXlll)

4 - Hobo's - Huddersfield, England

5 - The Hub - Plymouth, England

6 - Cobblestones - Bridgewater, England

7 - The Lounge - London, England

8 - Moskva - Moscow, Russia

9 - MOD - Saint Petersburg, Russia