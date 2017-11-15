DOYLE - "I Think CLIFF BURTON Turned The Whole World On To The MISFITS; If He Didn’t, We Wouldn’t Be Doing These Reunions"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein discusses his upcoming reunion shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles with original Misfits members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, and if there is any truth to the rumors of an in-the-works reunion of the Michale Graves-fronted era of the band. An excerpt from the chat appears below:

Joel: On the subject of The Misfits, you’re obviously doing stuff with Glenn again, which a lot of people have been waiting a long time to see. There have been different versions of the band over the years, but what do you think it is about you, Jerry and Glenn together that makes it special?

Doyle: "If you take all of us individually, we’re only so big separately. If you put us together, it’s epic. It’s like you’re collecting action figures – now you’ve got them all! People think they’re missing something, so they want to see it."

Joel: This year is the 20th anniversary of The Misfits’ American Psycho record. When you look back at that Resurrection lineup, are you satisfied that it accomplished what it set out to do, or is there still unfinished business with that lineup in your mind?

Doyle: "I don’t really think about that. When I hear those songs, I don’t even recognize them. I’m more into metal; that’s the direction I’m going with Doyle."

Joel: Michale Graves (’90s-era Misfits singer) has been talking in recent interviews about the potential for a reunion of that lineup. Is that something you’d be down for at this point in time?

Doyle: "I’ve heard that. I don’t know who he’s been talking to, but the only reunion is the original Misfits – Glenn, Jerry and me – and it’s happening in December again."

Joel: It’s been 30 years since Metallica covered "Green Hell" and "Last Caress". How would say those covers impacted not only the Misfits legacy, but also what you guys are able to do now with the band?

Doyle: "I think Cliff Burton turned the whole world on to the Misfits. If he didn’t, we wouldn’t be doing these reunions. He enlightened people to it. It’s like with my band now; hardly anybody knows I have a band. When they find out I have a band, they like it."

Joel: You were hanging around The Misfits when you were a kid before you joined them. What did your parents think of lyrics like “I raped your mother today’ back in the day?

Doyle: "They couldn’t understand a fucking thing Glenn sang, and neither could I (laughs)."

Joel: So it wasn’t a problem then?

Doyle: "No. I mean, my dad just felt we were idiots. He was a horse racing guy; he went to the track, and some kid had a Misfits hat on. He couldn’t believe somebody knew who we were!"

The complete interview is available at this location.

Due to unprecedented demand, after selling out the Los Angeles Forum in less than 60 seconds, the classic Misfits lineup - original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, joined by guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - have added a new show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28th. Get more info at misfits.com.