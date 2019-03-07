DOYLE On Working With ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ - "We're Thinking About Doing Some Covers"

Speaking with Jimmy Black, Misfits guitarist Doyle discussed working his girlfriend, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, hinting that there might be music from the pair somewhere down the line.

On Alissa's upcoming solo album

Doyle: "I wrote two things, I think she's going to use one of them, and she just has to write the vocals on it. And I didn't record the guitars for real yet, but I made a demo and I don't know what key she wants it in, that's what I'll tune it to and do that."

On working together

Doyle: "It's so easy. She was going to the studio to do somebody's something, she's working on something, she's like, 'Hey, I'll just do that song.' She gets there, she's like, 'Okay, what do you want?'.... 'I want some kind of angelic, creepy, scary vampire shit.' They roll it, she does it and, 'You like it?'.' 'Yes, exactly.'"