DOYLE Remembers Late HUNTRESS Singer JILL JANUS, Hints At Possible MISFITS Music; Little Punk People Video Interview Streaming

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People had a visit to his hotel room from Doyle von Frankenstein of the Misfits at the Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey this past weekend.

During their chat, Doyle reflected on the recent passing of singer Jill Janus of the band Huntress by sharing one of his favourite memories of her. He also answered Elliott’s more light-hearted questions about his favourite superpower, what scared him the most as a kid, his favourite horror movie, some of his favourite metal bands and more. Doyle also discussed how his favourite thing that happens to him is when people get all worked up about his vegan posts on social media.

When asked how if he ever thought how crazy it is that he played in one of the best punk bands of all time, Doyle simply replied with, “Oh it’s crazy, [laughs]…You don’t know!”



Towards the end of the interview, Doyle mentioned his plan to work on a new Doyle record as well as the possibility of working on a new Misfits record, “if that happens”, without giving any other details or elaboration on the subject. And at the very end, Elliott pops the question: Earth A.D. or Walk Among Us?

Watch the video below: