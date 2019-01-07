DOYLE Talks Negative Fan Reactions - "We Don't Owe You Anything; We Made The Art That Made The Fans" (Video)

In the clip below, Jeremy Lafrentz at Backstage Entertainment interviews Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein and Alex Story after their show at The Lookout Lounge in Omaha, NE, on October 29th, 2018. They discuss Doyle's latest album, As We Die, playing live shows and dealing with mobile phone-wielding fans, and being touched while performing.

YouTube channel, Sock Puppet Parody released their Halloween episode in October 2018 and immortalized horror punk band The Misfoots. They have met with guitar legend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein to get his reaction as he watches the latest video this sock puppet outfit has bestowed upon the Internet.

"Watch as the Misfoots punk out while a terrified Sock Maiden tries to escape the creepy rocking Fiend who wants to dye dye dye her! These socks come equipped with devil locks and RIP’D abs. Sure to make the ladies turn green. Dye Dye Dye. Get it!"