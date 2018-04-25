DR. LIVING DEAD! Premiers “Coffin Crusher” Music Video

Dr. Living Dead! have released a video for "Coffin Crusher", the opening track of the band's new album, Cosmic Conqueror. The intense live clip was filmed during the Doctors’ tour in early 2018. Watch below, and order the album at this location.

Cosmic Conqueror offers 41 minutes of skull-fracturing thrash ecstasy - more aggressive, more compelling and more fun than ever before.

Tracklisting:

“Coffin Crusher”

“Can't Kill the Dead”

“The Summoning”

“Terror Vision”

“Cosmic Conqueror”

“Disease To Exist”

“Into The Eye”

“Survival Denied”

“Moment Of Clarity”

“Infiltrator/Exterminator”

“Cyber Crime”

“Coffin Crusher” video:

“Terror Vision” video:

“Cosmic Conqueror”:

Dr. Living Dead! lineup:

Dr. Mania - vocals

Dr. Rad - bass

Dr. Toxic - guitars

Dr. Slam - drums