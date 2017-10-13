DR. LIVING DEAD! Premiers “Terror Vision” Music Video

Dr. Living Dead! will release their new album, Cosmic Conqueror, on October 27th. Watch a new video for the track “Terror Vision” below, and pre-order the new album at this location.

Cosmic Conqueror offers 41 minutes of skull-fracturing thrash ecstasy - more aggressive, more compelling and more fun than ever before.

Tracklisting:

“Coffin Crusher”

“Can't Kill the Dead”

“The Summoning”

“Terror Vision”

“Cosmic Conqueror”

“Disease To Exist”

“Into The Eye”

“Survival Denied”

“Moment Of Clarity”

“Infiltrator/Exterminator”

“Cyber Crime”

“Terror Vision” video:

“Cosmic Conqueror”:

In order to support their new album, Dr. Living Dead! will return to European stages in early 2018. Confirmed dates are listed below.

January

25 - Berlin, Germany - Musik Und Frieden (Black Room)

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

27 - Esbjerg, Denmark - Konfus

28 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

31 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

February

1 - London, England - The Underworld

2 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

3 - Lingen, Germany - Alte Schlachthof

4 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs

9 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

10 - Lünen, Germany - Lükaz

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Kellerclub

Dr. Living Dead! lineup:

Dr. Mania - vocals

Dr. Rad - bass

Dr. Toxic - guitars

Dr. Slam - drums

(Photo - Emmelie Herwegh)