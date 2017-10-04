DR. LIVING DEAD! Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Cosmic Conqueror Album; European Tour Announced
Dr. Living Dead! will release their new album, Cosmic Conqueror, on October 27th. Listen to the album’s title track below, and pre-order the new album at this location.
Cosmic Conqueror offers 41 minutes of skull-fracturing thrash ecstasy - more aggressive, more compelling and more fun than ever before.
Tracklisting:
“Coffin Crusher”
“Can't Kill the Dead”
“The Summoning”
“Terror Vision”
“Cosmic Conqueror”
“Disease To Exist”
“Into The Eye”
“Survival Denied”
“Moment Of Clarity”
“Infiltrator/Exterminator”
“Cyber Crime”
“Cosmic Conqueror”:
In order to support their new album, Dr. Living Dead! will return to European stages in early 2018. Confirmed dates are listed below.
January
25 - Berlin, Germany - Musik Und Frieden (Black Room)
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
27 - Esbjerg, Denmark - Konfus
28 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto
29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
31 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
February
1 - London, England - The Underworld
2 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
3 - Lingen, Germany - Alte Schlachthof
4 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21
6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
7 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs
9 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
10 - Lünen, Germany - Lükaz
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Kellerclub
Dr. Living Dead! lineup:
Dr. Mania - vocals
Dr. Rad - bass
Dr. Toxic - guitars
Dr. Slam - drums
(Photo - Emmelie Herwegh)