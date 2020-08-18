DRACONIAN Release "The Sacrificial Flame" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Draconian have released their third single, “The Sacrificial Flame”, off their upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil, out October 30 via Napalm Records.

The second epos on Draconian’s new collection of hymns draws the listener deep into endless landscapes consisting of doomy guitars and heavy growls. The angelic voice of singer Heike Langhans accompanies the opus like a nightingale flying through dark woods, haunting the last lines of shimmering light somewhere at the end of the horizon. Along with an artful conceptualized lyric video, “The Sacrificial Flame” guarantees a complete immersion into the band’s essence, making it hard to emerge from this vortex of emotions in the end as it’s quite more tempting to just stay there forever.

Heike Langhans on “The Sacrificial Flame”: “This is definitely one of the heaviest songs on the album and reminds me of all the old-school riffs and moody atmospheres that got me into doom metal in the first place. A dark and confrontational anthem that stirs me inside and silently demands answers from all that is Archonic in this world. Also one of my favorite vocal performances by Anders on the album.”

The upcoming full-length delivers a captivating mélange of dreary doom and contrasting vocals and is already the second offer featuring the stunning singer Heike Langhans: The mix of Heike’s angelic, female voice and Anders Jacobsson's thrilling death growls will drag the listener into a sorrowful cosmos. Already the first notes of the opener will draw you into the void of interweaving beauty, coalescing with paralyzing depression that leaves nothing but the desire of total immersion in the whole record. Under A Godless Veil carries the legacy of gothic doom metal à la My Dying Bride into a new decade of the genre.

Draconian states: "To us, Under A Godless Veil is by far the most diverse album we have created. Inspired by some of the music closest to Johan’s heart; everything from traditional Doom to scaled-down, Gothic rock-inspired pieces and more. Some will perhaps describe the songs as more refined and meditative. Some ambient elements have been added to the mix without overshadowing the traditional characteristics that are Draconian. Resonating with the compositions, Anders’s lyrical direction is ambiguous and a progression of the first two-three albums, yet more subtle while embracing the Gnostic philosophy more directly. One could say Under A Godless Veil is an act of contemplation; About living and dying and remembering who we are in a strange, abrasive world far from home.“

Under A Godless Veil will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2LP Gatefold Black vinyl

- 2LP Gatefold Gold vinyl

- Digital Album

Under A Godless Veil is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sorrow Of Sophia"

"The Sacrificial Flame"

"Lustrous Heart"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Moon Over Sabaoth"

"Burial Fields"

"The Sethian"

"Claw Marks On The Throne"

"Night Visitor"

"Ascend Into Darkness"

“Sorrow Of Sophia” lyric video:

“Lustrous Heart” lyric video:

Draconian and Nightfall are teaming up for a European tour in March 2021.

Draconian's Anders Jacobsson comments: "We're psyched to announce our European headline tour for March 2021, in support of our upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil! It will be an honor to have Nightfall with us, as we've been huge fans since the early nineties. We can't wait to play the new songs live and to see you all on the road!"

Tour dates:

March

11 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland

13 - Nuke - Berlin, Germany

14 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

15 - Black Pes - Prague, Czech Republic

16 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany

17 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

18 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany

19 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

21 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

22 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium

23 - Ubu - Rennes, France

24 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

26 - Slaughter Club - Paderno, Italy

27 - Revolver - San Donà di Piave, Italy

28 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

Draconian is:

Anders Jacobsson - vocals

Heike Langhans - vocals

Johan Ericsson - guitar

Daniel Arvidsson - guitar

Jerry Torstensson - drums

(Artwork - Natalia Drepina; Band photo - Eleni Liverakou Eriksson)