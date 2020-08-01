DRAEMORA - Cover Of DEFTONES Classic "Minerva" Streaming

Every band is influenced by another, and today, Seattle's Draemora is excited to share a cover version of a group that they have admired very much over the years, Deftones and their infamous song "Minerva" from the 2003 self-titled album.

When asked why they chose this Deftones track to cover, Draemora guitarist Terry Jenkins explained:

"Deftones has been the single most important band to me as an artist from childhood to adulthood. It’s been there throughout my ups and downs and shaped me as a human for better or worse. The quarantine has given me a lot of time to reflect and think, this led to creating material. I revisited this song recently and it gave me chills listening to it, just like the first time I heard it. When Draemora released our Awakening EP, it was clear to me that it was unclear to our listeners what exactly are the influences of this band, so I thought it would be best to just cover some of our very favorite songs that we felt were important to us, this is the first one. We hope you enjoy it, it was a labor of love making it."

Listen to Draemora's cover version of Deftones' "Minerva" below.

Draemora's Awakening EP is nothing short of heavy, melodic metal infused with honest and heartfelt lyrics. This combination works perfectly with the band’s mission to evoke an intense emotional and spiritual experience that brings out the raw emotions that are suppressed all day in normal day to day lives.

Terry Jenkins elaborates the story behind the writing of Awakening: "It's intense and beautiful. It's angry, sad, and uplifting and I think it is a reflection of a human living in modern-day society. The majority of the lyrics are a culmination of direct excerpts from letters, poems, and life experiences from the period between May 2018 and August 2019. It was a very intense time in my life. A relationship I had been in for 10 years was falling apart due to my addiction problems and I had just got sober at the end of April 2018. Being sober after being intoxicated and high for 16 years was like living in a different world all together. I had to finally face all of the things I had put off for a very long time and it was like I was learning how to do everything in my life all over again. I used lyrics and music to channel a lot of those feelings and get it out. When I was in the beginning, I relied on listening to a few specific metal albums to keep me from slipping into the dark, and without those pieces of music, I may not be walking the earth right now. I was going to keep this stuff to myself but, the realization that I needed to feel like I wasn't alone by listening to music that spoke candidly about the same things that I was going through almost forced me to share my stories and others stories on this EP with someone else who is going through the same stuff."

The artwork for the Awakening EP was created by Sarah Estrella.

Tracklisting:

"Home"

"Dead Inside"

"Guilt"

"Reckoning"

"Legion Of Scum"

“Legion Of Scum” guitar playthrough video:

"Guilt":