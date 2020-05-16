DRAEMORA Premiere New Single “Home”

Relatively new to the Seattle metal scene, Draemora is comprised of seasoned musicians who, despite COVID-19 slowing their debut, are ready to show the nation and the world their EP Awakening on June 26, 2020, via Ultra Nast Records.

The EP, lyrically, is about battling with drugs and alcohol, and the long journey out of that hell. Heavy, prodigious and heartfelt, vocalist / guitarist Terry Jenkins notes his personal attachments to the lyrics he writes:

“The lyrics come right out of the pages of my life, the things I went through, and how I got through them. Music is a huge outlet for me to dump the good times, bad times, and everything else in between. The majority of the lyrics are a culmination of direct excerpts from letters, poems, and life experiences from the period between May 2018 and August 2019. It was a very intense time in my life.”

The single “Home” is the most technical song on the EP; energetic and powerful, it's the first song on the album and sets the mood for the duration of the record. The lyrical content is dark and moody, the music is ferocious and impactful. Jenkins goes into detail:

“A lot of us reach for substances, to put off having to deal with things and unfortunately some never get out of that brutal cycle and erase themselves from the earth, I have known a few souls that didn’t make it. I wanted the song to convey the message that in a world that is so dark and brutal sometimes there is always hope for those who want to find it, and you don’t have to destroy yourself to figure that out.”

Recommended for fans of Strapping Young Lad, Whitechapel, and Nevermore; the single “Home” is available now:

The artwork for the Awakening EP, created by Sarah Estrella, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Home"

"Dead Inside"

"Guilt"

"Reckoning"

"Legion Of Scum"

