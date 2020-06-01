DRAEMORA Streaming New Single "Guilt"

Relatively new to the Seattle metal scene, Draemora is comprised of seasoned musicians who, despite COVID-19 slowing their debut, are ready to show the nation and the world their EP Awakening on June 26 via Ultra Nast Records.

The EP, lyrically, is about battling with drugs and alcohol, and the long journey out of that hell. Heavy, prodigious and heartfelt, vocalist / guitarist Terry Jenkins notes his personal attachments to the lyrics he writes:

“The lyrics come right out of the pages of my life, the things I went through, and how I got through them. Music is a huge outlet for me to dump the good times, bad times, and everything else in between. The majority of the lyrics are a culmination of direct excerpts from letters, poems, and life experiences from the period between May 2018 and August 2019. It was a very intense time in my life.”

Today, the band presents their next single, "Guilt". The track starts off with vocals and a guitar, but quickly changes gears and enters areas that can be compared to "Alien"-era Strapping Young Lad moments. It's very powerful and intense.

Says the band: "The lyrics are loosely about how hard we all struggle to keep up appearances to people we are friends and acquaintances with while we are churning inside from fear that if we were to tell them what we really felt, or how we viewed sociological constructs and political stances that they would discard us as a friend. Feeling like your wrong is a common feeling in society these days. Social media is great as it has in some ways kept us all closer to each other, but in a lot of ways, it has destroyed some of our ability to tolerate our fellow humans on the earth that may not agree with us, as we can just delete them and block their opinion quite literally from our life. The message of the song is that you should not feel guilty for disagreeing with another person, just make sure you aren't perpetuating your own pain by being intolerant of other's views as well."

Listen to "Guilt" below.

The artwork for the Awakening EP was created by Sarah Estrella.

Tracklisting:

"Home"

"Dead Inside"

"Guilt"

"Reckoning"

"Legion Of Scum"

