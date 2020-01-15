DRAGONFORCE Announces US Headlining Trek With UNLEASH THE ARCHERS And VISIONS OF ATLANTIS; VIGIL OF WAR's Alicia Vigil To Handle Bass / Backing Vocals On Upcoming Tours

This past September, DragonForce unleashed their eigth full-length, Extreme Power Metal, worldwide. In support of this release, the band will head out on the road next month in Europe, before touring the US with Unleash The Archers and Visions Of Atlantis. Both of these treks will see Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) handling bass and backing vocals for DragonForce.

Alicia Vigil comments: "So beyond stoked that DragonForce chose me to be a part of this! I can't wait to travel the world and play these new cities with them and be a part of their legacy!"

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li adds: "Alicia was recommended to me by a number of musician friends in LA. She impressed me with her playing, her professionalism, and her ability to learn the DragonForce songs really quickly! I'm excited to have her playing on this tour and I think the fans will really like what she brings to the show."

DragonForce will be streaming their world tour live on twitch.tv/hermanli. Livestreams will include performances, backstage and special guest appearances. See below for all upcoming dates.

European Tour - Level 1 (with Frozen Crown, Athanasia)

February

3 - Zappa - Anthwerp, Belgium

4 - Tivoli Vredenburg - Utrecht, Holland *sold-out

5 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland *sold-out

6 - Essigrabrik - Cologne, Germany

7 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

8 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

9 - CCO - Lyon, France *sold-out

11 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

12 - Krakatoa Club - Bordeaux, France

13 - Metronum - Toulouse, France

14 - L'Usine - Istres (Marseille), France

15 - Konzertfabrick Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

16 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

DragonForce USA Tour - Mission 2 (with Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis)

March

5 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

6 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

10 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

13 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN **

14 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

15 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

17 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

18 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

19 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

20 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

21 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

** - no Visions of Atlantis

More DragonForce tour dates:

March

24 - Posten - Odense, Denmark +

25 -Train - Arhus, Denmark +

26 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark +

27 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden +

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden +

May

16 - Pulp Summer Slam - Manila, Philippines

June

26-27 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany

July

2-4 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

16-18 - Bang Your Head!!! - Balingen, Germany

+ - with Hammerfall