In the video below, Dragonforce singer Marc Hudson talks to Banger TV's Daniel DK about how how he went from pub guitarist to rock star, the band's songwriting process, and why he likes to be a gentleman on stage.

Remaining 2017 Dragonforce tour dates are as listed:

November

10 - Semifinal - Helsinki, Finland

11 - ClubZal - St. Petersburg, Russia

12 - Volta - Moscow, Russia