DRAGONFORCE Bassist FRÈDÉRIC LECLERCQ On Remastered Version Of The Power Within - "We Want To Give It A Second Chance"

Metal Wani's Adam Hayward had a chat with Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq at Download Festival 2018. He discusses the remastered version of The Power Within, why the album got lost due to new singer Marc Hudson and didn't get the love it deserved, why they want to give it a second chance with new production and album art.

Leclercq further throws light on stage shows, why Dragonforce shows are powerful with every band member moving on stage, his first show with the band in Quebec, and more.

Originally released in early 2012, the fifth album from Dragonforce, The Power Within, was re-released on May 4th as Re-Powered Within – completely remastered, remixed and repowered.

Prepared by Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, Babymetal) at award-winning studio Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California, the Dragonforce classic sounds bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

Says guitarist Herman Li: “I love how Re-Powered Within has turned out. We remixed and remastered the original music with a more modern production, in the vein of our last two releases. The result is a clearer, more powerful sound. The fans will get to hear the music in better detail, bringing out parts they couldn’t hear so well before, and injecting new excitement into the songs we love even more now.”

Combining bombshell hook lines with high speed guitar solos, Re-Powered Within contains signature anthems that have gained the band the grand reputation and praise that it is known for today. The new mix and mastering truly serves the album well as Re-Powered Within sounds as new and fresh as it ever has. The album has also been given a new style with completely adjusted artwork. Featuring astonishing vocals by then brand new singer Marc Hudson, as well as the divine guitar sound provided by Herman Li and Sam Totman, Dragonforce have and always will be a definite Full Force within the scene.

Tracklisting:

"Holding On"

"Fallen World"

"Cry Thunder"

"Give Me The Night"

"Wings Of Liberty"

"Seasons"

"Heart Of The Storm"

"Die By The Sword"

"Last Man Stands"

"Seasons" (acoustic version)

"Power Of The Ninja Sword"

"Heart Of The Storm" (alternative chorus version)

"Avant La Tempête" (instrumental)