DRAGONFORCE Begin Recording New Album; Streaming Recording Sessions

DragonForce will join Megacruise, which departs from Los Angeles, CA and boasts a line-up of Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion of Conformity, Devildriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, and many more artists.

DragonForce recently entered the studio with producer Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, Once Human) to begin recording their 8th studio album, due out 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the USA. Fans can watch livestreams of the studio sessions now on Twitch plus, all followers of the Twitch page will have a chance to win Herman Li's personal signature guitar once he reaches 10,000 Twitch followers.

Herman Li comments: "We're really excited to be recording again after finishing one of our biggest tour cycles ever. We’ll be streaming our recording live on Twitch, and fans can participate in the process by letting us know what they think of our solos! The new album will have a lot of surprises that both old and new fans will really enjoy. We're also especially excited to kick off our next tour cycle on the Megacruise. You know if you're seeing DragonForce on a cruise, it's going to be crazy, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we're planning. It will definitely be something fans have never seen before."

Stay tuned for more news about this new album coming soon.