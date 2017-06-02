DRAGONFORCE Crack Billboard Charts With Reaching Into Infinity
June 2, 2017, 43 minutes ago
International metal superstars DragonForce recently released their new album, Reaching Into Infinity, via Metal Blade Records in the USA. For their efforts, the band has now entered the Billboard Charts at #58 on the Billboard Top 200 Current Albums, and #70 on the Billboard Top 200 Overall.
For their seventh studio album, DragonForce has opened up their sound like never before, capturing the fierce, forlorn and fun with both menace and melody. "I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music," Frederic Leclercq (bass) comments. "It's great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc's vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality!"
The first album to feature Gee Anzalone (drums), the Italian drummer has laid down an impressive performance to provide the perfect backbone to the DragonForce sound, which of course still boasts the band's trademark insanely-fast solos, courtesy of guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman. Recording the bulk of the album at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden, with producer Jens Bogren, the band also laid down tracks while touring their Killer Elite "best of"-album, utilizing Lamerluser Studios, (London, UK), Dark Lane Studios (Witney, UK), as well as the band's own Evil1 Studios in Charleville-Mezieres, France and Shredforce One Studios (CA, USA).
DragonForce will give North American fans their first taste of new songs starting July 7th, when the band hits the road with Once Human as support See below for all dates.
July
7 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
14 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air
17 - Detroit, MI - El Club
18 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
20 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival
23 - Montreal, QC - Corona
24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ("Heaven")
27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room