DRAGONFORCE Crack Billboard Charts With Reaching Into Infinity

International metal superstars DragonForce recently released their new album, Reaching Into Infinity, via Metal Blade Records in the USA. For their efforts, the band has now entered the Billboard Charts at #58 on the Billboard Top 200 Current Albums, and #70 on the Billboard Top 200 Overall.

For their seventh studio album, DragonForce has opened up their sound like never before, capturing the fierce, forlorn and fun with both menace and melody. "I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music," Frederic Leclercq (bass) comments. "It's great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc's vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality!"

The first album to feature Gee Anzalone (drums), the Italian drummer has laid down an impressive performance to provide the perfect backbone to the DragonForce sound, which of course still boasts the band's trademark insanely-fast solos, courtesy of guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman. Recording the bulk of the album at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden, with producer Jens Bogren, the band also laid down tracks while touring their Killer Elite "best of"-album, utilizing Lamerluser Studios, (London, UK), Dark Lane Studios (Witney, UK), as well as the band's own Evil1 Studios in Charleville-Mezieres, France and Shredforce One Studios (CA, USA).



DragonForce will give North American fans their first taste of new songs starting July 7th, when the band hits the road with Once Human as support See below for all dates.

July

7 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

14 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air

17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

18 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

20 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ("Heaven")

27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room