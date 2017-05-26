DRAGONFORCE Discuss Reaching Into Infinity Album In Final Clip Of 3-Video Series

DragonForce released their new studio album, Reaching Into Infinity, last week via Metal Blade Records in the US and Cadence Music Group / Universal Music in Canada. The band have now released the final segment of a three-part interview, in which they talk about the new album. Watch all three videos below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

The special edition of the album comes with a multi-angle bonus DVD, the first taster of which can be seen below in the form of “Operation Ground And Pound” live at Woodstock Poland. Reaching Into Infinity details follow.

Standard Edition:

Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:

Disc 1 - CD

“Reaching Into Infinity”

“Ashes Of The Dawn”

“Judgement Day”

“Astral Empire”

“Curse Of Darkness”

“Silence”

“Midnight Madness”

“WAR!”

“Land Of Shattered Dreams”

“The Edge Of The World”

“Our Final Stand”

Bonus Tracks

“Hatred And Revenge”

“Evil Dead

Disc 2 - Bonus DVD - DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016

“Holding On”

“Heroes Of Our Time”

“Operation Ground and Pound”

“Holding On” (Multi-angles)

“Heroes Of Our Time” (Multi-angeles)

“Operation Ground And Pound” (Multi-Angles)

Trailer:

“Ashes Of The Dawn” video:

"Curse Of Darkness”:

“Operation Ground And Pound” (Live at Woodstock):

DragonForce will give North American fans their first taste of new songs starting July 7th, when the band hits the road for a summer tour. Dates are listed below:

July

7 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

14 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air

17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

18 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

20 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ("Heaven")

27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

DragonForce have revealed the dates for the UK leg of their Reaching Into Infinity World Tour. The 10-date tour kicks off in Glasgow on October 4th, ending in Tunbridge Wells on October 15th.

“The UK is still one of DragonForce's favourite place to tour, and we can’t wait to bring the epic-ness back home!” says guitarist Herman Li.

UK tour dates:

October

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

5 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

6 - York, England - Fibbers

7 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

8 - Manchester, England - Sound Control

11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

12 - Cardiff, Wales - Globe

13 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

14 - Portsmouth, England - Wedgewood Rooms

15 - Tunbridge Wells, England - Forum