DRAGONFORCE Drummer GEE ANZALONE Hospitalized, Will Miss US Tour

Dragonforce has announced that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be performing on the upcoming US tour.

According to the band, "Gee has been hospitalised for Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester (Angra, Tony MacAlpine) will perform on the upcoming Dragonforce US Tour while Gee recovers."

Guitarist Herman Li said, "We will miss our brother Gee on the upcoming US tour, but health is most important. We wish Gee a speedy recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our friend Aquiles for stepping up and helping us out on short notice."

Catch Dragonforce live in concert at the following shows:

March

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

8 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

17 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw