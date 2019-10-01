DRAGONFORCE - Extreme Power Metal LP Streaming In Full

DragonForce have unleashed their eighth full-length album, Extreme Power Metal. A full LP audio stream can be found below.

Produced in Los Angeles, California by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, Extreme Power Metal was also recorded, in part, on guitarist Herman Li's livestream channel on Twitch.tv with participation from the fans.

Order Extreme Power Metal in the US and Canada here, where the record is available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- transparent purple w/ black/red/blue smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies)

- transparent orange / red haze vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

Order the album in other territories:

- Europe & South America

- Japan

Extreme Power Metal tracklisting:

"Highway To Oblivion"

"Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine"

"The Last Dragonborn

"Heart Demolition""

"Troopers Of The Stars"

"Razorblade Meltdown"

"Strangers"

"In A Skyforged Dream"

"Remembrance Day"

"My Heart Will Go On"

LP stream:

"Razorblade Meltdown" video:

"Heart Demolition" video:

"Highway To Oblivion" video:

Upcoming DragonForce tour dates are listed below.

October (with Dance With The Dead, Starkill)

1 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

2 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

3 - Vinyl @ Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

4 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

5 - Cargo - Reno, NV

6 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

7 - The Red Room - Vancouver, BC

8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

12 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

13 - Megacruise - Los Angeles, CA, USA *

* DragonForce only

November (with special guest TBA + McRocklin & Hutch)

2 - Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, UK

3 - Welly - Hull, UK

4 - Stylus - Leeds, UK

5 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

6 - Institute - Birmingham, UK

8 - Forum - London, UK

9 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK

11 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

12 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK

13 - Roadmember - Northampton, UK

14 - Northumbria Institute - Newcastle, UK

February

5 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

6 - TBC - Belgium

7 - Le Forum - Charleville-Mezieres, France

8 - La Laiterie - Strasbourgh, France

9 - CCO - Lyon, France

11 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

12 - Krakatoa Club - Bordeaux, France

13 - Metronum - Toulouse, France

14 - L'Usine - Istres (Marseille), France

15 - Konzertfabrick Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

16 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland