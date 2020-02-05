DRAGONFORCE - Fan-Filmed Live Video From Netherlands Featuring New Bassist ALICIA VIGIL Posted

This past September, DragonForce unleashed their eigth full-length, Extreme Power Metal, worldwide. In support of this release, the band are out on the road in Europe, before touring the US with Unleash The Archers and Visions Of Atlantis. Both of these treks see Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) handling bass and backing vocals for DragonForce.

Alicia Vigil comments: "So beyond stoked that DragonForce chose me to be a part of this! I can't wait to travel the world and play these new cities with them and be a part of their legacy!"

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li adds: "Alicia was recommended to me by a number of musician friends in LA. She impressed me with her playing, her professionalism, and her ability to learn the DragonForce songs really quickly! I'm excited to have her playing on this tour and I think the fans will really like what she brings to the show."

On February 4th, DragonForce performed at Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.