DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAL LI Giving Away Ibanez EGEN 8 Signature Guitar Live Online This Sunday

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li will be giving away his personal Ibanez EGEN 8 signature guitar live on his Twitch stream on Sunday, December 9th at 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm EST. To be eligible to win the guitar, you need to be following or subscribing to the stream. Go to this location to watch and / or participate in the giveaway.

Li is featured in an interview conducted earlier this year for the Mike James Rock Show at Download Festival 2018. In the clip below he discusses his development as a musician, being embarrassed playing Guitar Hero, plans for a solo instrumental album, and more.