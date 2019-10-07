DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI - "I Never Thought We're Fast, But Apparently We Are..."

On the latest edition of the Paltrocast, Darren Paltrowitz spoke with three entertainers from very different walks of life; professional wrestler MJF (AEW and MLW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman), singer/songwriter Imani Coppola, and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li. Following is an excerpt from the interview with Li.

Q: Being the band that everyone calls the fastest band in the world, do you like that tag or is that a lot of pressure that you can't write slow songs and you don't like that?

Li: "All these labels, it doesn't really bother me. I mean, I never thought we're fast, but apparently we are, so you can say that. It's cool, it's kind of funny. We don't take things too seriously, so we don't need to have a serious label to describe our music."

Q: Are you the kind of person that plays hours a day or do you really not pick up the guitar much when you're not touring or in the studio?

Li: "I play every day, but I don't sit for hours and hours, so, it's almost like athletes. You kind of maintain your body. It's because it's hard to maintain that level that we do on tour every single day of the year when you're not touring, you need a break, so we practice when it's time to get on tour and play this stuff."

Q: When you started playing the guitar, were you able to do the moves while you were playing in the early days or did you really have to perfect your craft?

Li: "It took many, many years, and I'm still working on it. And I'm not just playing the guitar, you have to play in front of an audience and test these things out, so it's actually hours and hours, days, years of touring that I'm able to get these moves out. I can't perform the same move when I'm at home, you need something like an audience to make it happen."

DragonForce have unleashed their eighth full-length album, Extreme Power Metal. A full LP audio stream can be found below.

Produced in Los Angeles, California by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, Extreme Power Metal was also recorded, in part, on guitarist Herman Li's livestream channel on Twitch.tv with participation from the fans.

Extreme Power Metal tracklisting:

"Highway To Oblivion"

"Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine"

"The Last Dragonborn"

"Heart Demolition""

"Troopers Of The Stars"

"Razorblade Meltdown"

"Strangers"

"In A Skyforged Dream"

"Remembrance Day"

"My Heart Will Go On"

