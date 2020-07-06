DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI, PERIPHERY Guitarist MISHA MANSOOR Talk History Of Djent (Video)

The clip below features shred talk with DragonForce guitarist Herman Li asing Misha Mansoor of Periphery the history and origin of Djent. What is djent? Is Misha to blame for popularising it? Check out the chat below.

During the latest Nuclear Blast video podcast hosted by Francesco Paoli of Italian orchestral-death metal giant Fleshgod Apocalypse, Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li revealed that the COVOD-19 pandemic pushed the band back into the studio.

Li: "We had a sold-out tour happening. Everything was going well. We were gonna film a music video for every single Dragonforce song on the album, and we got halfway through it, and COVID-19 happened, so the tour stopped. And some videos, we can't complete them. We filmed all of it, but we need some more footage, so we've got videos on hold now. And instead, we're writing a new album. Why not? Just like everybody; you just write a new album when you're sitting at home, and strangely enough it's almost finished."

Misha Mansoor, founding member of Periphery and one of modern rock music’s most revered guitar players, is slated to release a ten album collection over the next four months, documenting his pre-Periphery, solo project Bulb.

Bulb is known within guitar circles as the online moniker Mansoor used as he innocently shared demos and playthroughs via fan forums, eventually coming to international attention for his guitar playing via his Grammy-nominated and highly influential band, Periphery. In the years since, Bulb has become both an enduring nickname as well as a reference to Mansoor’s solo work.

“Diving back into the Bulb archives is something that I’ve wanted to do for years” explained Mansoor about the decision to release his pre-Periphery recordings. “As I began working on what will be a new Bulb album I was reminded of this vast library of unreleased music, music that has only been previously available by seeking out bits and pieces on various forums and media channels. Presenting it in a context that both echoes my original intent with the songs grouped from the time period they were recorded in as well as making it easier for fans to find and enjoy was the driving motivation behind completing this massive undertaking.”

The first album in the 110-song, digitally released collection is titled Archives: Volume 8 and arrives on June 12 via 3DOT Recordings. The albums are being released bi-weekly in a descending order with the most recent of the Bulb archival material arriving first and subsequent releases leading back to the origin of the project with the ultimate destination of Archives: Volume 1.

The release schedule for the Bulb archival recordings is:

Archives: Volume 8 - June 12

Archives: Volume 7 - June 26

Archives: Volume 6 - July 10

Archives: Volume 5 - July 24

Orchestral - August 7

Archives: Volume 4 - August 21

Archives: Volume 3 - September 4

Archives: Volume 2 - September 18

Archives: Volume 1 - October 2

Electronic - October 16