DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Reacts To And Jams With Ex-NITRO Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO - "The Ultimate Shred God" (Video)

Dragonforce's Herman Li recently had fellow guitarist Michael Angelo Batio (ex-Nitro) guest on his Twitch channel (found here). Prior to the session Li reacted to Batio's playing, which can be viewed below. A snippet from their Twitch jam is also available.

During a recent Nuclear Blast video podcast hosted by Francesco Paoli of Italian orchestral-death metal giant Fleshgod Apocalypse, Herman Li revealed that the COVOD-19 pandemic pushed the band back into the studio.

Li: "We had a sold-out tour happening. Everything was going well. We were gonna film a music video for every single Dragonforce song on the album, and we got halfway through it, and COVID-19 happened, so the tour stopped. And some videos, we can't complete them. We filmed all of it, but we need some more footage, so we've got videos on hold now. And instead, we're writing a new album. Why not? Just like everybody; you just write a new album when you're sitting at home, and strangely enough it's almost finished."