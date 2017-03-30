DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Talks Music Theory - "People Who Studied Music See Things Differently Than I Do"

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li recently discussed his knowledge of musical theory with Ultimate Guitar's Steven Rosen. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Li: "Fred (Leclercq/bass) is really good at telling me when a solo is bad because he studied music and he sees music in a different way than I see music because I never studied music. I learned scales, arpeggios and some music theory but I don't see it in the same way as say someone who studied music. Not that they all sound the same but I'm just saying people who studied music see things differently than I do and Sam (Totman/guitars) does as well. Fred would say, 'On 'The Last Journey Home' - that is wrong.' He tells us stuff like that or 'That's not the right chord with those notes.' I go, 'No one complained on the album so we should keep playing it wrong live' and he goes, 'No, we shouldn't.'"

DragonForce have revealed more details for their forthcoming, brand new studio album. Reaching Into Infinity will be released via EarMUSIC on May 19th on CD, LP and a special edition CD and DVD.

Recording the bulk of the album at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden, with producer Jens Bogren, the band also laid down tracks while touring their Killer Elite best of album, utilizing Lamerluser Studios, London UK. Dark Lane Studios, Witney, UK, as well as the bands own Evil1 Studios in Charleville-Mézières, France and Shredforce One Studios, CA.

“We were flying out, playing a festival, then back into the studio, then back out again,” explains bassplayer Frédéric Leclercq, who also handled the majority of songwriting on this album. “It was very intense and very tiring. I obviously played bass but also a lot of rhythm guitar, electric and acoustic, and lost my temper a few times - I think we all did at some point, because we wanted to deliver nothing but the best.”

For their seventh studio album, DragonForce have opened up their sound like never before, capturing the fierce, forlorn and fun with both menace and melody.

“I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music,” Fred continues. “It's great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality!”

The first album to feature Gee Anzalone, the Italian drummer has laid down an insanely impressive performance to provide the perfect backbone to the DragonForce sound, which of course still boasts the bands trademark crazy-fast solos, courtesy of guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman.

The band will give fans their first taste of the new songs in a live setting at a very exclusive one-off show at Camden Town, London’s Black Heart venue, on April 12th.

Says guitarist Sam Totman: "This is going to be insane! We always like to kick things off with some intimate shows and this will be the smallest London show we've done since doing three consecutive weeks at The Barfly back in 2005. It's going to be a wild sweaty party!"

“The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music,” Fred concludes. “Today's world is really crazy - there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”

Formats/tracklistings below.

Standard Edition:

“Reaching Into Infinity”

“Ashes Of The Dawn”

“Judgement Day”

“Astral Empire”

“Curse Of Darkness”

“Silence”

“Midnight Madness”

“WAR!”

“Land Of Shattered Dreams”

“The Edge Of The World”

“Our Final Stand”

Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:

Disc 1 - CD

Bonus Tracks

“Hatred And Revenge”

“Evil Dead

Disc 2 - Bonus DVD - DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016

“Holding On”

“Heroes Of Our Time”

“Operation Ground and Pound”

“Holding On” (Multi-angles)

“Heroes Of Our Time” (Multi-angeles)

“Operation Ground And Pound” (Multi-Angles)