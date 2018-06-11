DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Talks Plans For A Solo Instrumental Album - "The Beat May Be Slower; The Guitar Probably Not Slower"

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li is featured in an interview conducted for the Mike James Rock Show at this year's Download Festival. He discusses his development as a musician, being embarrassed playing Guitar Hero, plans for a solo instrumental album, and more.

On May 5th, Kamelot performed at City National Grove Of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA on their tour for the new album, The Shadow Theory. They were joined by Li for live favourite "Forever". Fan-filmed video is available below.