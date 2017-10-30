DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Working On Instructional Guitar Video - "It's Not Just About Techniques And Playing Fast"

Ali Blackdiamond recently spoke with DragonForce guitarist Herman Li for Metalshock Finland as part of Blackdiamond's Metal Mayhem. Check out the complete interview using the audio player. A couple excerpts follow.

Discussing the near future, Herman revealed: “I’m actually working on an instructional guitar thing, a lesson thing. It’s not gonna be the same that you’ve seen out there. The reason I’m doing it is that everyone has approached a bunch of subjects except these ones, that I think are important. All this is coming from playing around the world for years and playing guitar for years. It’s not just about techniques and playing fast and playing notes – it’s more like the theory involved to be a good guitar player. You know, you can teach people notes, but to create them, you have to show them the path and inspire them, than just saying ‘I can play this really fast here and just copy it’. I’ve been writing about it for a few years anyway, so it’s something I’ve been working on. Finally I’ve the time to make it happen.”

DragonForce have unveiled a new video for “Midnight Madness”. Taken from latest album, Reaching Into Infinity, the video dropped just ahead of the UK and European legs of their massive Reaching Into Infinity World Tour.

Giving fans a rare glimpse into the making of a DragonForce album, the video takes fans behind the scenes with the band when recording the album. Guitarist Herman Li explains: “Many fans have asked us over the years what’s it like working in the studio on an album. The music video from the latest song to be released from the Reaching Into Infinity album - 'Midnight Madness', has the perfect vibe to take the fans behind the scene and see what we get up to!”