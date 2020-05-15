DRAGONFORCE Guitarists HERMAN LI And SAM TOTMAN React To FRASER EDWARDS' New Single "Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce" (Video)

The clip below features Dragonforce guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman reacting to guitarist / producer Fraser Edwards' new single, "Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce". It took place during a livestream on Twitch.

UK-based guitarist / producer Fraser Edwards will release new album, The Architect, on June 5th. The official video for the first single, "Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce", can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"The Architect"

"Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce"

"Warzone"

"The Death Zone"

"Ruination"

"Dio Volendo Lo Faro"

"Among The Stars"

"This World Can Be Ours"

"Sorrow Of The Lonliest Dragon"

"Crouching Comrades, Hidden Dragonforce"

"On My Own" (Bonus Track)

"Your Song" (Bonus Track)

Pre-order The Architect now at here.

The album features several guests, including Andrew Scott (King King, Paul Gilbert) on drums, Ricki Carnie (Ascension, Sharky Sharky) on vocals, Graeme McDonald (Rise with Honour) on vocals, Sergey Boykov (Vital Science) on keyboards and Dick Gilchrist (Ascension, Barque of Dante) on drums.

Fraser Edwards achieved international acclaim as one of the lead guitarists of British Power Metal band Ascension as well as being the guitarist and co-creator behind the children's rock band Sharky Sharky. In 2012 Fraser completed an honours degree in Popular Music at Edinburgh Napier Univeristy with guitar as principal study. As well as being extremely busy with his bands and as a music producer, Fraser has also played guitar for chart-toppers such as Janet Devlin and SHY & DRS amongst many others. Fraser has experience touring internationally, performing on TV and radio and working in recording studios all over the world with Grammy nominated and world renowned producers such as Andy La Roque (King Diamond, Falconer, Evergrey), Tim Debney (Lily Allen, Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden) and Tony Lindgren (Dragonforce, Marty Friedman, Angra).

If you've gotten this far, sing along as you watch the video... :

We rode together upon the blackest winds forever

Over the mountains into the valley of the damned

But I can't seem to shake this feeling deep inside of me

Is it all true what people say

We just want to be like Sam and Herman Li

They're the heroes of our time

Fury of the Storm's a fucking awesome song

But there is something you've got wrong

Stop saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?

They used to be my favorite band

All my life I dreamed that I could write a song as catchy too

So Sam would think that I was cool

We always thought that we were the soldiers of the wasteland

Kept holding on till we saw the dawn of a new world

Never before had we felt such a cold black winter night

between the fire or the flames

We just want to be like Sam and Herman Li

They're the heroes of our time

Body breakdown is a fucking awesome song

but there is something you've got wrong

Stop saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?

They used to be my favorite band

All my life I dreamed that I could write a song as catchy too

So Sam would think that I was cool

Keep saying we sound like Dragonforce, okay?

They'll always be my favorite band

I just want to write the songs that make the people sing along

And prove that all you cunts are wrong