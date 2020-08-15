DRAGONFORCE Guitarists Write An ALESTORM Song In 10 Minutes ; Video Available

Dragonforce guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li took a stab at writing an Alestorm song during one of Li's recent Twitch livestreams. Watch the carnage below.

Living in a car, isn't very yarr […]

A pirate's life is the one for me

I was born to sail the sea

You wanted boats? You get boats. Notorious Pirate Kings, Alestorm, have unveiled a special surprise for all ye weary seafarers - the new single, “Big Ship Little Ship” - originally released via the 7” inch included with the Curse Of The Crystal Coconut wooden box set.

Accompanying this heavy, folky, sing-a-along shanty is a high-spirited official music video showcasing the members of Alestorm and their musical guests joining forces in the name of fun, stuffed sharks, riding lawnmowers, cruise ships, Hurdy Gurdy and so much more. No matter the size of your ship, a pirate’s life is for you!

Alestorm on “Big Ship Little Ship”: "Oh wow! We've all been stuck at home and incredibly bored since the release of our latest album Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, so we thought we'd make a fun little 'home video' for y'all, to celebrate the digital release of our two bonus tracks 'Big Ship Little Ship' and 'Bassline Junkie'. We even got the wonderful Patty Gurdy involved, since this song features a massive hurdy gurdy melody that she played on the record. Watch us do our normal everyday home activities, such as crossdressing, shouting obscenities at buildings, and hanging out in children's playgrounds!"

Watch the new video for “Big Ship Little Ship”, below:

Order Curse Of The Crystal Coconut here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Shit Boat (No Fans)” video:

“Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” video:

“Fannybaws” video:

“Tortuga” video:

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard