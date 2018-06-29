DRAGONFORCE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Through The Fire And Flames" - "Off The Charts, In Another Stratosphere"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on "Through The Fire And Flames" by DragonForce.

"Through The Fire And Flames" can be found on Inhuman Rampage, the third studio album by DragonForce, released in 2006. The song also appeared as a playable track on the video games Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered.