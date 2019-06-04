DRAGONFORCE - New Album Nearing Completion; Guitarist HERMAN LI Checks In From The Studio (Video)

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li has checked in from the studio, where producer Damien Rainaud is mixing the new album. The official release is expected by the end of the year.

Herman Li previously commented: "We're really excited to be recording again after finishing one of our biggest tour cycles ever. We’ll be streaming our recording live on Twitch, and fans can participate in the process by letting us know what they think of our solos! The new album will have a lot of surprises that both old and new fans will really enjoy. We're also especially excited to kick off our next tour cycle on the Megacruise. You know if you're seeing DragonForce on a cruise, it's going to be crazy, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we're planning. It will definitely be something fans have never seen before."

Li recently held a studio live-stream session via Twitch and accidentally leaked a snippet of music presumably for the band's next album. Check out the clip below.

Stay tuned for more news about this new album coming soon.