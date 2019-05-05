DRAGONFORCE To Livestream From Video Shoot In Serbia Today

UK-bashers DragonForce will shoot a new video today (Sunday, May 5th) in Belgrade, Serbia with director Ivan Colic. The band will livestream the shoot from 4:00pm UK / 11:00am EST / 8:00am PST via guitarist Herman Li's Twitch page here. Fans will be able to chat/interact with the bandmembers during the shoot.

Back in April, Li held a studio livestream session via Twitch and accidentally leaked a snippet of music presumably for the band's next album. Check out the clip below.

DragonForce entered the studio with producer Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, Once Human) in late 2018 to begin recording their 8th studio album, due out 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the USA. Fans can watch livestreams of the studio sessions now on Twitch plus, all followers of the Twitch page will have a chance to win Herman Li's personal signature guitar once he reaches 10,000 Twitch followers.

Herman Li comments: "We're really excited to be recording again after finishing one of our biggest tour cycles ever. We’ll be streaming our recording live on Twitch, and fans can participate in the process by letting us know what they think of our solos! The new album will have a lot of surprises that both old and new fans will really enjoy. We're also especially excited to kick off our next tour cycle on the Megacruise. You know if you're seeing DragonForce on a cruise, it's going to be crazy, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we're planning. It will definitely be something fans have never seen before."

Stay tuned for more news about this new album coming soon.