DRAGONFORCE’s Marc Hudson Discusses Epic “The Edge Of The World” – “It’s Basically About The Epic Of Gilgamesh”

BangerTV dives deep with DragonForce singer Marc Hudson with their most epic song ever, “The Edge Of The World”, off their latest album Reaching Into Infinity. Hudson says the song centers around The Epic Of Gilgamesh, an epic poem from ancient Mesopotamia that is often regarded as the earliest surviving great work of literature.

In another video from BangerTV, Hudson talks to Daniel DK about how how he went from pub guitarist to rock star, the band's songwriting process, and why he likes to be a gentleman on stage.