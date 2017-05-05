DRAGONHAMMER Resign With My Kingdom Music; Announce New Album Obscurity

Italy’s Dragonhammer has resigned with the My Kingdom Music label. Their latest album The X Experiment was a great success and marked Dragonhammer's return to the scene after 9 years of silence.

Now it's time to come back more powerful than ever and they'll do it with a new album titled Obscurity that will be released at the end of September via My Kingdom Music.

Max and Gaetano, founders of the band commented: "We have spent the last couple of years refining our sound, and playing as many shows as we can, and without any doubt we can say that Dragonhammer is now a band poised to blow some minds and help re-shape a genre! Power and epicity describe well the sound of the new album and soon we'll reveal more about recordings, mastering (a great name will be behind it) and the cover artwork! In "Obscurity" there is all our experience and the energy gathered during the last two years! Dear friends the Dragon is coming back and wait for something really shattering!"