DREAM EVIL Debut Entertaining "Antidote" Video Clip

Swedish metallers Dream Evil have launched the second single and video from their sixth album, aptly titled SIX, due out on May 26th via Century Media Records.

Check out the entertaining clip for "Antidote" directed by longtime partner in visuals Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy) below.

About the clip the band comment: “When it comes to choosing a single for SIX you need to have a song that ‘punches’ the fans in their faces. “Antidote” is just that type of in-your-face-punch-song, so for us the choice was natural. And don’t forget that Metal is not just music, it's a way of living…as you clearly can see in the video!”

The cover artwork for the upcoming album was once again created by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Amaranthe, Firewind).

SIX tracklisting is as follows:

“Dream Evil”

“Antidote”

“Sin City”

“Creature Of The Night”

“Hellride”

“Six Hundred And 66”

“How To Start A War”

“The Murdered Mind”

“Too Loud”

“44 Riders”

‘Broken Wings”

“We Are Forever”

Check out the album’s self-titled opening track “Dream Evil” in a clip by longtime partner in visuals Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy) below:

Next to the album’s standard version as CD and Digital Download, SIX is also being made available as 180gr. vinyl version with a poster and bonus CD as well as in the limited edition Mediabook CD format with two bonus tracks (“Under Attack” and “Nowhere To Run”) and three stickers.

Succeeding 2010’s In The Night release, SIX has been once again produced by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his own Studio Fredman facilities, which is obviously the birth place of many modern metal masterpieces by bands such as In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Powerwolf or also Architects and Bring Me The Horizon.

The first album trailer can be seen below.

In related news, May 26th will also mark the release date for the groundbreaking third Dream Evil album The Book Of Heavy Metal for the first time ever on vinyl. Considered a modern heavy metal classic by many, 2004’s The Book Of Heavy Metal will be available on 180 gr. black vinyl with the entire album on CD as bonus. Look out for pre-order details soon.